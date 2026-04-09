Anthropic's new tool makes deploying AI agents easier for companies

Anthropic , a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, has launched a new product called Claude Managed Agents. The tool is designed to help businesses build and deploy AI agents more easily. It provides developers with an out-of-the-box infrastructure for building autonomous AI systems, simplifying a complex process that was previously a barrier to automating work tasks.

Business expansion Annualized recurring revenue crosses $30 billion Anthropic's annualized recurring revenue has now crossed a whopping $30 billion, three times what it was in December 2025. The company is racing to build robust enterprise offerings, with plans to go public as soon as this year. This growth is largely attributed to Claude Platform, an enterprise product that lets developers access the company's AI models through an API.

Product features Bridging the gap in AI adoption Angela Jiang, Anthropic's head of product for the Claude Platform, says there is a significant gap between what their models can do and how businesses are using them. The new tool "enables any business to take the best-in-class infrastructure and deploy a fleet of Claude agents to do whatever work they need," she said.

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Tech breakdown Comprehensive agent infrastructure provided Claude Managed Agents gives developers an agent harness, which is basically all the software infrastructure around an AI model to help it work autonomously. This includes software tools, a memory system, and other infrastructure. The agents created through this product also come with a built-in sandboxed environment where they can safely spin up software projects.

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Operational capabilities Solutions for deploying and running agents at scale The new product also lets developers create agents that can run autonomously for hours in the cloud. They can monitor other Claude agents' activities and toggle permissions to allow access to certain tools. Katelyn Lesse, head of engineering for the Claude Platform, said this tool solves a complex distributed-systems engineering problem by providing out-of-the-box solutions for deploying and running agents at scale.