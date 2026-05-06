Anthropic launches 'dreaming' for Claude managed agents to review chats Technology May 06, 2026

Anthropic just dropped a new "dreaming" feature for its Claude Managed Agents, letting these AI systems look back at their own chats, spot patterns, and improve how they remember things, either on their own or with your OK.

The idea is to help them fix repeating mistakes, get better at teamwork, and adjust to how your group likes to work.