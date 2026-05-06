Anthropic launches 'dreaming' for Claude managed agents to review chats
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a new "dreaming" feature for its Claude Managed Agents, letting these AI systems look back at their own chats, spot patterns, and improve how they remember things, either on their own or with your OK.
The idea is to help them fix repeating mistakes, get better at teamwork, and adjust to how your group likes to work.
Anthropic's 'dreaming' aims to improve collaboration
Launched as part of Anthropic's Claude Managed Agents (which came out in April), "dreaming" aims to help agents self-improve.
It's especially handy for projects where AI systems need to work together or handle long-running tasks.
Right now, you can try it out by request while it's still in research preview.