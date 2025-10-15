Anthropic launches Haiku 4.5, a faster, cheaper alternative to Claude Technology Oct 15, 2025

Anthropic just launched Haiku 4.5, their newest AI model, on October 15, 2025.

It's built to be super quick and budget-friendly—delivering coding skills like Claude Sonnet 4 but running tasks twice as fast and at only a third of the price.

You can try it out right now on Claude.ai and other Claude apps, making it handy for real-time or low-latency needs.