Anthropic launches Haiku 4.5, a faster, cheaper alternative to Claude
Anthropic just launched Haiku 4.5, their newest AI model, on October 15, 2025.
It's built to be super quick and budget-friendly—delivering coding skills like Claude Sonnet 4 but running tasks twice as fast and at only a third of the price.
You can try it out right now on Claude.ai and other Claude apps, making it handy for real-time or low-latency needs.
Haiku 4.5's AI safety Level 2 rating means fewer risks
Haiku 4.5 holds its own against top models in visual reasoning (MMMU) and math (AIME 2025), plus it's got upgraded safety features—Anthropic gave it an AI Safety Level 2 rating thanks to fewer risky behaviors than earlier versions.
Developers can get started with Haiku 4.5 through API, Amazon Bedrock, or Google Cloud Vertex AI at just $1/$5 per million tokens—so you get solid performance without breaking the bank.