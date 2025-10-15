Threads gets group chats, media sharing, and more Technology Oct 15, 2025

Threads just rolled out group chats, letting you talk with up to 50 followers and even pick your own group names.

This update is live almost everywhere (except the UK and Australia, but they're next).

In the EU, Threads now supports both group and one-on-one chats, media sharing, and new privacy tools like message request filters and a hidden spam folder.