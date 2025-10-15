Threads gets group chats, media sharing, and more
Threads just rolled out group chats, letting you talk with up to 50 followers and even pick your own group names.
This update is live almost everywhere (except the UK and Australia, but they're next).
In the EU, Threads now supports both group and one-on-one chats, media sharing, and new privacy tools like message request filters and a hidden spam folder.
You can edit or unsend messages
You can share photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers in group chats. Soon, inviting friends will get easier with shareable links.
Since DMs arrived on Threads in July, Meta has added handy features like stronger privacy settings, and is rolling out options such as editing or unsending messages.
Messaging on Threads
Threads is positioning itself to compete with WhatsApp and Messenger for messaging, but only followers can join your group chats.
While it doesn't offer end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp, Threads is leaning into privacy controls and a growing crowd of "Threads-first" users—many of whom have totally different circles than on Instagram.