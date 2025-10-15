Scientists discover record-breaking gamma-ray burst that lasted 7 hours

GRB 250702B is rewriting the playbook

Most gamma-ray bursts only last seconds, but this one went on for hours and came back for more, leaving experts stumped.

The "black hole eating its star" idea is supported by researchers like Hendrik van Eerten, who described it as "a very compelling one" because it helps explain these rare, powerful flashes.

For a quick refresher: GRBs are some of the universe's brightest explosions, usually caused by supernovae, but GRB 250702B is rewriting the playbook.