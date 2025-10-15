Next Article
Meta teams up with Arm to supercharge AI on platforms
Meta is partnering with Arm Holdings to boost AI on Facebook and Instagram, aiming to make your feeds smarter and more personalized.
By bringing Arm-based tech into its data centers, Meta wants to level up how content is recommended and discovered across its platforms.
Meta's $1.5B bet on Arm's tech
To make this happen, Meta's investing $1.5 billion in a new Texas data center—its 29th worldwide—to handle heavier AI workloads.
This move highlights Arm's rising influence in AI, as it competes with the entrenched Intel and AMD chips.
Plus, Meta and Arm are making their AI software open-source, hoping more industries will jump on the Arm bandwagon.