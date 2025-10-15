Roku update brings AI assistant, makes finding shows easier

Roku's latest update will roll out for its streaming sticks and TVs, and the highlight is Roku Voice—a new AI-powered assistant that lets you ask questions about shows or movies in plain language. The update also makes finding what to watch easier and brings handy upgrades for sports fans.

Ask about your favorite shows or movies With Roku Voice, you can ask about your favorite shows or movies just like you'd talk to a friend, and get answers right on your screen.

It even remembers your follow-up questions, so conversations feel more natural.

Improvements to search and live TV experience The update improves search across live TV zones, and a new "Ways to Watch" button lets you jump straight from trailers to streaming.

Sports fans get Live Scores with spoiler controls, plus Reminders for upcoming games sent to your phone.