Fortune 500's biggest cybersecurity partner hacked: What to do
Big news in the cybersecurity world: F5 Networks, the company behind the BIG-IP platform that serves more than 85% of the Fortune 500, just confirmed hackers broke into their systems back in August.
The attackers—believed to be state-sponsored—managed to steal both source code and customer data.
F5 says they've contained the breach and reported everything to US regulators.
Fortune 500 companies are at risk
F5 is urging all clients to update their systems ASAP to fix hidden security gaps. With over 85% of Fortune 500 companies relying on F5, the stakes are high.
The UK's top cyber agency has also flagged possible risks with F5 products. Meanwhile, US federal agencies have been told to patch up by October 22.
The hackers' identity hasn't been revealed, but the incident has sparked fresh worries about digital security worldwide.