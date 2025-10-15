Fortune 500's biggest cybersecurity partner hacked: What to do

Fortune 500 companies are at risk

F5 is urging all clients to update their systems ASAP to fix hidden security gaps. With over 85% of Fortune 500 companies relying on F5, the stakes are high.

The UK's top cyber agency has also flagged possible risks with F5 products. Meanwhile, US federal agencies have been told to patch up by October 22.

The hackers' identity hasn't been revealed, but the incident has sparked fresh worries about digital security worldwide.