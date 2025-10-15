Meet X1, the robot-drone hybrid that can walk and fly
Say hello to X1, a new humanoid robot-drone hybrid just unveiled by Caltech and the Technology Innovation Institute.
Designed for emergency response, X1 can walk, drive, and even take flight—all in one machine.
In recent tests, it smoothly switched between these modes during a simulated rescue, showing real promise for the future of disaster response.
The team behind X1 is on a mission to enhance rescue operations
X1 is the result of a collaboration between Caltech, TII, and Northeastern University, combining their strengths in robotics, locomotion, autonomous systems, and morphing robot design.
The team plans to add smarter sensors and advanced navigation so future versions can handle tricky situations even better.
Their goal? To make search-and-rescue missions faster, safer, and way more efficient.