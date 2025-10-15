Meet X1, the robot-drone hybrid that can walk and fly Technology Oct 15, 2025

Say hello to X1, a new humanoid robot-drone hybrid just unveiled by Caltech and the Technology Innovation Institute.

Designed for emergency response, X1 can walk, drive, and even take flight—all in one machine.

In recent tests, it smoothly switched between these modes during a simulated rescue, showing real promise for the future of disaster response.