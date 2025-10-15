A new lunar lander will deliver your cargo to the Moon

Impulse Space, started by ex-SpaceX propulsion chief Tom Mueller, is building a robotic lunar lander to deliver cargo—between half a ton and 13 tons—to the Moon. This fills a gap: these payloads are too big for small landers and too small for huge crewed ships like Starship.

The lander will hitch a ride with Impulse's Helios kick stage, launching on a medium or heavy rocket.

Once in low Earth orbit, Helios will boost it to lunar orbit in about a week.

Then, the lander heads down to the Moon's surface—no in-space refueling needed—and can drop off up to three tons per mission.

Impulse wants to help build real infrastructure on the Moon—think habitats, rovers, power units, and comms gear—that current NASA and private missions can't handle.

Starting in 2028, they're aiming for two missions a year, moving up to six tons of gear annually.