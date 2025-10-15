Apple's new M5 chip promises to supercharge your devices Technology Oct 15, 2025

Apple just rolled out its new M5 chip for 2025, and it's a big leap from previous models.

The headline feature? Over 4x faster GPU performance compared to last year's chip.

You'll find the M5 powering the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, so if you're into gaming, creative work, or just want a seriously fast device, this is worth a look.