Apple's new M5 chip promises to supercharge your devices
Apple just rolled out its new M5 chip for 2025, and it's a big leap from previous models.
The headline feature? Over 4x faster GPU performance compared to last year's chip.
You'll find the M5 powering the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, so if you're into gaming, creative work, or just want a seriously fast device, this is worth a look.
The M5's GPU is a game-changer
The M5 is built on a 3nm process, packing a 10-core GPU—each core now has its own neural accelerator for smarter, faster AI tasks.
The CPU blends six efficiency cores with four performance cores, giving you a 15% boost in multi-threaded speed over the M4.
Plus, the M5 features an upgraded Neural Engine and a 30% increase in unified memory bandwidth, making advanced AI features like turning 2D photos into spatial scenes on Apple Vision Pro feel smooth and futuristic.