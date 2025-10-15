SpaceX to launch 21 satellites for US military's internet tomorrow

On October 15, 2025, SpaceX's Falcon 9 will blast off from California, carrying 21 satellites for the US Space Development Agency. This launch is all about building a faster, more secure military communications network in low Earth orbit—think of it as giving the military's internet a major upgrade.

Lockheed Martin is building these satellites This is the second batch for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL), following another launch just last month.

Lockheed Martin built these satellites, joining earlier ones from York Space Systems; Northrop Grumman will also provide 42 satellites in future launches, for a total of 126 in this new constellation.

Watch the launch live online The rocket booster (B1093) flying tonight has already been to space six times before—including five Starlink missions and the last T1TL launch.

After takeoff, it'll aim to land on SpaceX's drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" out at sea (always fun to watch).

Details like satellite deployment timing are being kept under wraps by the Space Development Agency.