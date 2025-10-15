Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 chip launched in India Technology Oct 15, 2025

Apple just rolled out its latest MacBook Pro 14-inch in India, now powered by the new M5 chip.

You get a sharp 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024x1964 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate), plus macOS Tahoe, a backlit keyboard, and Dolby Atmos speakers for a pretty immersive experience.