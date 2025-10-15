Next Article
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 chip launched in India
Technology
Apple just rolled out its latest MacBook Pro 14-inch in India, now powered by the new M5 chip.
You get a sharp 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024x1964 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate), plus macOS Tahoe, a backlit keyboard, and Dolby Atmos speakers for a pretty immersive experience.
Prices start at ₹1,69,900
Under the hood, there's a mix of performance and efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for smooth multitasking.
Prices start at ₹1,69,900 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD), with more powerful versions going up to ₹2,09,900 (24GB RAM/1TB SSD).