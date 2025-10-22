Elon Musk says work will be optional 1 day
Elon Musk thinks AI and robots will eventually handle every job out there, making work a choice rather than a necessity.
He shared this after The New York Times reported that Amazon may replace over 600,000 jobs with robots. (Amazon, for the record, says that's not true.)
Work could become a choice
Musk imagines a world where AI and robots make stuff so cheaply that people won't need to work unless they want to.
As he put it, "Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store."
It's a future where you could work for fun, not survival.
Finding purpose in a robot-run world
If Musk is right, life could get more comfortable, but figuring out what gives us purpose might get trickier without traditional jobs.
So, while robots might handle the boring stuff, finding meaning could become the next big challenge for our generation.