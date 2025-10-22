Google Fi's new AI features will make your calls clearer

Google Fi is rolling out new AI features by mid-November 2025 to make calls clearer, messaging smoother, and connections more reliable. Expect AI-enhanced audio for crisp calls, background noise removal, and improved web messaging with RCS support.

Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ for Pixel devices AI-enhanced audio will filter out background noise—even on landlines or older phones—so your voice comes through clearly.

Plus, Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ is expanding to millions of spots (think airports like LAX and JFK), offering secure VPN connections for Pixel 5a and newer devices.

New subscriber offer New to Google Fi? If you bring your own device, you can get 50% off Unlimited Essentials or Unlimited Standard plans for 15 months—just sign up by November 4.