India sets standards for NavIC receivers, moving away from GPS

Making NavIC more reliable and consistent

NavIC is India's homegrown satellite navigation system, built by ISRO to give accurate location info to users in India and nearby regions—no GPS needed.

The new (for now, voluntary) standards call for NavIC devices to be super precise—within 1.5 meters for location and 50 nanoseconds for timing—and compatible with ISRO's signals.

This move could help NavIC show up in everything from transport to digital apps, making India less dependent on foreign tech.