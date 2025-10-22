Next Article
India sets standards for NavIC receivers, moving away from GPS
Technology
India just rolled out official standards for NavIC receivers, taking a big step toward using its own satellite navigation system instead of relying so much on GPS.
The Bureau of Indian Standards wants to make sure NavIC devices work reliably and consistently across the country.
Making NavIC more reliable and consistent
NavIC is India's homegrown satellite navigation system, built by ISRO to give accurate location info to users in India and nearby regions—no GPS needed.
The new (for now, voluntary) standards call for NavIC devices to be super precise—within 1.5 meters for location and 50 nanoseconds for timing—and compatible with ISRO's signals.
This move could help NavIC show up in everything from transport to digital apps, making India less dependent on foreign tech.