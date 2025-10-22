AI chatbots can't be trusted for news, EU study warns

A recent study by the European Broadcasting Union has raised concerns over the reliability of AI chatbots in delivering accurate news. The study evaluated four popular AI assistants - OpenAI's ChatGPT , Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Gemini , and Perplexity. It found that these systems often provided erroneous information about major news events. In fact, nearly half of all responses contained at least one significant issue related to accuracy or relevance.

Confusion AI assistants confused parody with real news The study found that responses from the AI assistants were often confused with parodies or contained incorrect dates. Some even went as far as to invent events altogether. Outdated information was a common problem in the 3,000 responses provided by these systems. For instance, when asked about the current Pope, ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini incorrectly stated it was Francis instead of Leo XIV who had succeeded him after his death.

Performance comparison Gemini least accurate among tested AI assistants Among the four AI assistants tested, Gemini was found to be the least accurate. The system had significant issues in 76% of its responses, more than double that of the other assistants. This poor performance was mainly attributed to its sourcing capabilities. Public media outlets from 18 European countries had posed similar questions on current affairs to these AI chatbots between May and June this year for this study.