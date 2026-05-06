Anthropic partners with SpaceX to boost Claude code and API

Anthropic taps Colossus 1 in Memphis

Anthropic will tap into SpaceX's massive Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, which packs more than 300 megawatts of computing muscle, definitely a big upgrade.

There are even talks about building future space-based data centers together.

This partnership comes as competition heats up with Elon Musk's xAI (which also uses Colossus 1), showing just how important powerful infrastructure is for leading the next wave of AI tech.