Anthropic partners with SpaceX to boost Claude code and API
Anthropic is partnering with SpaceX to seriously ramp up its computing power.
Thanks to this deal, Anthropic can now increase usage limits for its popular AI tools, Claude Code and Claude API, meaning more people can use them at once without hitting limits.
It's all about keeping up with skyrocketing demand for smarter, faster AI.
Anthropic taps Colossus 1 in Memphis
Anthropic will tap into SpaceX's massive Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, which packs more than 300 megawatts of computing muscle, definitely a big upgrade.
There are even talks about building future space-based data centers together.
This partnership comes as competition heats up with Elon Musk's xAI (which also uses Colossus 1), showing just how important powerful infrastructure is for leading the next wave of AI tech.