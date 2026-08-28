Anthropic's new standard lets AI control physical devices

The MHS is primarily being marketed as a tool to simplify the complex process of creating custom software integrations. These are often required to make different components of an experiment work together.

Anthropic claims that this standardized system could cut down weeks or months of meticulous experimental setup into "hours or minutes."

The idea for MHS came from observing neuroscientist Arco Bast conduct an experiment on memory formation in the brain at HHMI Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn, Virginia.