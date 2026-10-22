Anthropic's Claude Duet takes on Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots
What's the story
Anthropic has announced a direct competitor to Meta's Muse and OpenAI's Dots. Dubbed Claude Duet, the new AI agent is aimed at professionals and small business owners. It is currently available as a waitlist "research preview" in the form of a standalone app for iOS and Android devices as well as through Claude on the web to Pro or Max subscribers in the US.
Functionality
Can summarize your day and handle a variety of tasks
Powered by Claude Opus 5.5, the new AI agent can send daily summaries of important events across connected apps.
It also monitors these apps throughout the day and alerts users only when something requires their attention.
The tool can handle a wide range of tasks, from simple ones like scheduling meetings to more complex ones like creating dashboards with multiple tools or financial forecasts.
Advanced capabilities
Comes with virtual machine and browser for completing tasks
Claude Duet also comes with a virtual machine and browser for completing tasks. It draws on memory, skills, and connected apps from Claude.
Before taking any major action, such as making a payment or deleting something, the AI agent asks for user approval.
To protect sensitive information, it also has a new "dedicated classifier and safety system prompt" that prevents requests to share sensitive data like credit card numbers.
User access
Still an early version and can misjudge what's urgent
Anthropic has clarified that Claude Duet is still an "early version" and could misinterpret a thread or misjudge what's urgent.
The company has opened a waitlist for the AI agent, which is available to eligible users during this preview phase.
However, personal tasks such as booking tickets aren't its strong suit yet, as it's primarily designed for workplace use.
Twitter Post
Official post
We designed Claude Duet around Claude Opus 5.5, which gives it the judgment to decide what needs you, what can wait, and when to check with you first. It carries over the memory, skills, and connected apps from your Claude account, so there’s little to set up.— Claude (@claudeai) October 21, 2026