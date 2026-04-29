Anthropic upgrades Claude AI with Adobe, Affinity and Blender connectors
Technology
Anthropic has upgraded Claude AI with new connectors that let it work directly with Adobe Creative Cloud, Affinity, and Blender.
This means you can now automate tasks, speed up your creative projects, and even generate visuals from text prompts using Claude Design, all without jumping between apps.
Claude responds to Blender 3D commands
Claude can now help pull content from Photoshop or Premiere Pro, respond to natural language commands in Blender for 3-D modeling, and manage bigger creative projects across different tools.
The Claude Design feature is still in research preview but free for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers, making creative workflows smoother for anyone who wants to spend less time on repetitive stuff.