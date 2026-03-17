Apple acquires video editing tools developer MotionVFX

Apple has acquired MotionVFX, a leading developer of plug-ins, templates, and visual effects tools for Final Cut Pro. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed. In a statement on its website, MotionVFX expressed excitement about joining Apple's team and continuing its mission to empower creators and editors with high-quality tools. The acquisition is expected to bolster Apple's position in professional video editing software space.

User base About MotionVFX Founded in 2009 and based in Warsaw, MotionVFX has spent over a decade developing advanced editing tools for professional video editors. Its products are widely used by Final Cut Pro users, offering additional capabilities that enhance the software's built-in functionality. The company sells access to many of its tools through subscription packages starting at $29 per month.

Competitive edge Compete with Adobe The acquisition of MotionVFX could give Apple an edge over competitors such as Adobe Premiere Pro and the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite. By integrating MotionVFX's capabilities into its own software, Apple could offer more advanced visual effects, templates, and creative tools directly within its ecosystem. This would make their products even more appealing to professional video editors and content creators around the world.

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