Apple adds iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 to 'obsolete' list
What's the story
Apple has added the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 to its global obsolete products list. The move means that the tech giant will no longer provide hardware repairs or service support for these devices. Both smartphones were launched over a decade ago and had been on Apple's vintage list for several years before being moved to the obsolete category.
Product classification
What does vintage classification mean?
Apple generally classifies products as vintage after five years since they were last sold. At this stage, repairs may still be offered by Apple and its authorized service providers if parts are available. However, the company doesn't always move products to the vintage list as soon as the five-year mark passes. The timing varies based on internal decisions and parts availability.
Obsolescence explained
What does obsolete classification mean?
Apple typically defines a device as obsolete after more than seven years since it was last sold. At this stage, the company completely stops providing hardware service and repair support through its official channels, including Apple Stores and authorized service providers. Once a device is classified as obsolete, users usually have to rely on third-party repair options for any necessary hardware fixes.