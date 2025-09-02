Apple adds iPhone 8 Plus to vintage list
Apple just moved the iPhone 8 Plus to its vintage list and several older MacBooks—including the MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017), MacBook Pro 13-inch (2017, four Thunderbolt 3 ports), and MacBook Air 11-inch (early 2015)—to its obsolete list.
This means those MacBooks generally won't get official repairs anymore, except for possible battery-only repairs if parts are available, while the iPhone 8 Plus still has a few limited service options left.
Highlights of the now-retired devices
Apple usually retires products about seven years after they stop making them, but you might still get a battery replacement if parts are in stock—sometimes for up to 10 years.
The now-retired 2017 MacBook Pros were known for their Touch Bar and that infamous butterfly keyboard issue.
The iPhone 8 Plus, launched back in September 2017, was popular for its dual cameras and glass back design.