DuckDuckGo's new feature helps you find real photos
DuckDuckGo now offers a "Hide AI images" feature to help you find real photos in your search results.
If you're tired of scrolling past endless AI-made pics when looking up things like "wedding photography" or "sunset," this tool pushes genuine photos to the top and filters out the artificial ones.
The filter boosts the visibility of genuine images
With AI images everywhere, real photographers often get overshadowed.
This new filter gives their authentic work a better chance to be seen and helps users spot unedited, trustworthy visuals.
You'll need to use DuckDuckGo's search engine for this feature, but if finding real photography matters to you, it could be worth the switch.