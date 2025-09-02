BSNL Pay is coming to the Selfcare app Technology Sep 02, 2025

BSNL is about to roll out "BSNL Pay," a digital payment service built right into its Selfcare app and powered by BHIM UPI.

This means you'll soon be able to pay bills and recharge your phone directly in the app, no extra steps needed.

The official launch date hasn't been announced yet, but BSNL teased on Twitter that it's "coming soon" for an easier payment experience.