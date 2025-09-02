BSNL Pay is coming to the Selfcare app
BSNL is about to roll out "BSNL Pay," a digital payment service built right into its Selfcare app and powered by BHIM UPI.
This means you'll soon be able to pay bills and recharge your phone directly in the app, no extra steps needed.
The official launch date hasn't been announced yet, but BSNL teased on Twitter that it's "coming soon" for an easier payment experience.
BSNL's financial turnaround and recent partnerships
After almost 20 years of losses, BSNL has posted a ₹280 crore profit for the quarter ending March 2025—its second straight profitable quarter.
That's a big turnaround from last year's ₹849 crore loss.
Chairman A Robert J Ravi credits professional management, government support, and relentless focus on both the top line and the bottom line for the comeback.
In July, BSNL partnered with Viasat to boost its satellite communication services across India.