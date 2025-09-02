Apple to ditch SIM card slots on iPhone 17 series
Big change ahead: Apple is dropping physical SIM card trays from the iPhone 17 series in most markets, making eSIMs the new standard.
This move, already seen in US iPhones since 2022, will roll out globally, with some exceptions such as China, with the launch on September 9, 2025.
EU resellers are already prepping for models without SIM slots.
China could be an exception
China could be one of the few places where physical SIM cards stick around, thanks to local demand.
This follows Google's recent switch to eSIM-only for the Pixel 10 in the US—looks like digital SIMs are here to stay.
Bonus: Leaked pics of the iPhone 17 Pro case show a bigger camera cutout, a shifted Apple logo, frosted back, and a new magnetic lanyard feature—expect these updates at Apple's big event.