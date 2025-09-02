Hackers are tricking people with fake Zoom and Microsoft Teams
Hackers are tricking people with fake Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting invites, hitting over 900 organizations worldwide in 2025.
These emails look legit but actually get employees to install a real remote access tool called ConnectWise ScreenConnect.
Once it's on a computer, hackers can sneak in and take control—no sketchy malware needed.
How to protect your organization from such attacks
This scam is hitting all kinds of places—from schools and hospitals to banks—mainly in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
Hackers are even selling "attack kits" on the dark web so others can pull off similar tricks.
Security experts say companies should boost email filters, watch for odd activity, set up zero-trust policies, and most importantly, teach everyone how to spot suspicious meeting invites before clicking anything.