Hackers are tricking people with fake Zoom and Microsoft Teams

How to protect your organization from such attacks

This scam is hitting all kinds of places—from schools and hospitals to banks—mainly in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Hackers are even selling "attack kits" on the dark web so others can pull off similar tricks.

Security experts say companies should boost email filters, watch for odd activity, set up zero-trust policies, and most importantly, teach everyone how to spot suspicious meeting invites before clicking anything.