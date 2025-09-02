Apple's iPhone 17 lineup drops September 9, 2025, featuring the classic models plus a super-slim iPhone 17 Air. You can pre-order starting September 12, and they'll be in stores from September 19.

Nearly 70% of US iPhone users ready to upgrade A recent survey shows nearly 7 out of 10 US iPhone users are ready to upgrade this year—more than last year's numbers.

The Pro models are most wanted, but 13.5% said they would choose the new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to introduce a thinner design.

Price could hold back almost 7 in 10 respondents Battery life is still the top reason people want to upgrade, followed by design and camera upgrades.

But almost seven in 10 say price could hold them back.