Apple's iPhone 17 lineup drops September 9, 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 lineup drops September 9, 2025, featuring the classic models plus a super-slim iPhone 17 Air.
You can pre-order starting September 12, and they'll be in stores from September 19.
Nearly 70% of US iPhone users ready to upgrade
A recent survey shows nearly 7 out of 10 US iPhone users are ready to upgrade this year—more than last year's numbers.
The Pro models are most wanted, but 13.5% said they would choose the new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to introduce a thinner design.
Price could hold back almost 7 in 10 respondents
Battery life is still the top reason people want to upgrade, followed by design and camera upgrades.
But almost seven in 10 say price could hold them back.
Foldable iPhone still a dream for most users
Even with all the hype around foldables from Samsung and Google, most users (almost 70%) say they're sticking with Apple for now—even if Apple waits until next year to launch its own foldable.