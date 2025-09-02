NewsBytes recommends: Books, documentaries on space exploration

Shukla ran 60 experiments in space—including seven designed by Indian scientists. This was India's first-ever microgravity research on the ISS and will help shape future missions like Gaganyaan , and support India's ambitions for lunar exploration. To inspire more students, Uttar Pradesh announced a new scholarship in his name for those interested in space tech.

Shukla met with PM Modi after historic return

After returning to Earth, Shukla met with Prime Minister Modi and inspired students nationwide—sparking fresh excitement for careers in space.

If you're curious about what he saw up there, you can spot the ISS yourself as a bright streak in the sky at dawn or dusk.

And don't miss: there's a total lunar eclipse coming up!