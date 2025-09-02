India's 1st homegrown microprocessor launched: What it means

Chips made by ISRO for use in space applications

Made by ISRO, Vikram 3201 is designed for use in harsh environments, making it suitable for potential applications in satellites, launch vehicles, and ground systems for India's space program.

Its development is part of a broader push expected to spark major growth in India's semiconductor industry—which could double from $50 billion today to over $100 billion by 2030—and create over 300,000 jobs by 2026.

Plus, making chips at home helps strengthen India's supply chain against global disruptions.