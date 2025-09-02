SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites for global internet Technology Sep 02, 2025

On August 31, 2025, SpaceX sent 28 new Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket pulled off the launch and landed its booster safely on a drone ship—another win for reusable rockets.

This mission is part of SpaceX's push to make fast internet available pretty much anywhere on Earth.