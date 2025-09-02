SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites for global internet
On August 31, 2025, SpaceX sent 28 new Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket pulled off the launch and landed its booster safely on a drone ship—another win for reusable rockets.
This mission is part of SpaceX's push to make fast internet available pretty much anywhere on Earth.
Over 9,600 satellites have been launched so far
Since kicking things off in 2019, SpaceX has put 9,600 Starlink satellites into space—more than 8,200 are still active.
The Falcon 9 booster used this time had already flown 22 missions before and still made a smooth landing at sea.
Why does it matter?
All these launches mean better global internet coverage and show how reusable rockets are making space access cheaper and more frequent.
If you're into tech or just want faster Wi-Fi wherever you go, this is big news.