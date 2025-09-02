One UI 8 beta now available for Galaxy Z foldables Technology Sep 02, 2025

Samsung has just opened up its One UI 8 beta to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 users, after first rolling it out to the S23 series and a few mid-range phones like the A55 and A54.

The announcement was made on Samsung's Korean Community forum and was also shared by Tarun Vats on X.