One UI 8 beta now available for Galaxy Z foldables
Samsung has just opened up its One UI 8 beta to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 users, after first rolling it out to the S23 series and a few mid-range phones like the A55 and A54.
The announcement was made on Samsung's Korean Community forum and was also shared by Tarun Vats on X.
What's new in One UI 8
Built on Android 16, One UI 8 beta brings smarter Galaxy AI features, better productivity tools, tighter links with tablets and wearables, plus more ways to personalize your phone's look.
You'll also notice smoother animations all around.
If you want in, just grab the Samsung Members app (heads up—it's a hefty download at over 3GB).
Stable version coming in September
Samsung says the stable version will first hit the S25 lineup in September, with a global rollout coming in October.
No exact dates yet for Fold 5 or Flip 5 users outside Korea, but a wider release is expected soon.
This beta lets you try new features early and share feedback that helps shape the final version.