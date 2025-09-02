Next Article
Realme 15T with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max launched in India
Realme just dropped the 15T in India, and it's all about power—a huge 7,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip, and tough IP66/IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.
You can grab it in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, or Suit Titanium, with pre-orders open now.
What about offers and pre-orders?
The 15T starts at ₹20,999 for the base model (8GB/128GB), ₹22,999 for 8GB/256GB, and ₹24,999 for the top-end 12GB/256GB version.
Early birds get up to ₹2,000 off on EMIs or up to ₹1,000 off on full payments via select bank cards—and if you pre-order, you'll score free Realme Buds T01 TWS earphones too.
Offline buyers get extra perks like exchange bonuses worth up to ₹5,000 and extended no-cost EMI options.