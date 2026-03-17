Apple AirPods Max 2 debut at ₹68,000: Check what's new

Apple has launched its latest over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max 2. Priced at $549 (₹67,900 in India) the second-generation device comes with an H2 chip that powers a range of new features. These include AI-powered live translation, which can translate speech into your preferred language in real-time. The new model also promises improved active noise cancelation (ANC) and sound quality compared to its predecessor launched in 2020.

Feature enhancements It also has voice isolation and environmental sound control The AirPods Max 2 also comes with conversation awareness, which lowers volume when someone starts speaking nearby. It also has voice isolation to prioritize your voice and reduce background noise during phone calls. The new model can automatically lower loud sounds in your environment, making it a more user-friendly device than its predecessor.

Audio quality The headphones support lossless audio over USB-C The AirPods Max 2 also supports 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected with a USB-C cable. This is a feature that Apple had added to its first-generation AirPods Max years after their launch. The new model promises up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge, just like its predecessor. Transparency mode, which lets you hear your surroundings while wearing the headphones, sounds "more natural" with the new model.

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User experience You can now respond to Siri by nodding or shaking The AirPods Max 2 also comes with a camera remote feature. This lets you press the headphones' digital crown to take a photo or start a recording. It also has a personalized volume capability that "automatically fine-tunes the listening experience" based on your preferences over time. You can now respond to Siri by nodding or shaking your head, features previously added by Apple to its AirPods models.

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