Apple allegedly stole tech for mobile payments: Here's the truth

Fintiv accuses Apple of racketeering scheme

Fintiv says Apple's move helped it make billions from iPhones, iPads, Watches, and Macs without ever paying for the tech.

The lawsuit also accuses Apple of teaming up with major banks and credit card networks in what Fintiv calls a racketeering scheme—breaking federal laws meant to protect trade secrets.

Filed in Georgia's federal court, the case is still active; meanwhile, a related patent suit was dismissed this August but Fintiv plans to appeal.

So far, Apple hasn't commented on the allegations.