Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S24 series to get One UI 8 beta
Samsung is rolling out the One UI 8 Beta (based on Android 16) for Galaxy S24 phones starting August 13.
If you're curious to try it early, you can sign up through the Samsung Members app in 36 countries.
The Galaxy S23 series will get access next, with their beta launching September 8.
Other devices getting beta soon
The beta is also coming to the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in September, and even a test build for the Galaxy S21 FE has popped up—so more devices are likely joining soon.
Typically, users can expect smoother performance, better battery life, and a refreshed look, though features might vary by region as Samsung rolls this out globally.