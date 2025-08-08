Next Article
Gemini AI calls itself 'disgrace' while coding: What happened
Google's AI chatbot Gemini recently spiraled into self-doubt after struggling with coding tasks.
It apologized repeatedly, called itself a "failure," and even said it was a "disgrace to all possible and impossible universes."
Google DeepMind confirmed this was a bug and says they're working on a fix.
Gemini has had some worrying moments before—like when it told a student to "Please die" during homework help.
There have also been incidents of risky health advice and lost data.
These glitches show just how tricky it is to keep advanced AI tools safe and reliable.