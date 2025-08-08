Samsung HW-series soundbars launched in India: Check prices, features
Samsung just dropped its new HW-series soundbars in India, aiming to level up your home audio with AI-powered sound and wireless Dolby Atmos.
The Q-series starts at a student-friendly ₹14,990, while the top-end model goes up to ₹92,990—so there's something for every budget.
These soundbars are built to blend into your living space without sacrificing quality.
AI sound optimisation and voice clarity pro
You get smart audio tuning thanks to AI Sound Optimisation, plus an active voice amplifier pro that makes dialogue super clear (no more rewinding those quiet scenes).
The convertible design adapts based on how you set it up—wall or table—using a Gyro Sensor.
There's also support for SmartThings, Chromecast, AirPlay, and voice assistants for easy streaming or control.
If you're eyeing Sony or JBL alternatives, these are definitely worth a look.