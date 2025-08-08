Next Article
Shingles vaccine may reduce dementia risk: Study
A new study in Nature suggests getting the shingles vaccine could lower your risk of developing dementia by about 20%.
Researchers took advantage of a policy change in Wales that let them compare people who got the shot with those who didn't over seven years—a pretty unique setup.
More research needed to understand effects
The biggest drop in dementia was seen among women, hinting that vaccines might do more than just prevent infections.
Still, scientists say we need more research to figure out exactly how this works and which types of dementia are affected.
With dementia cases expected to rise, finding simple ways to help prevent it matters more than ever.