Google DeepMind's Genie 3 can create interactive 3D worlds
Google DeepMind just introduced Genie 3, an AI tool that can turn your text prompts into interactive 3D environments—think "a forest during a thunderstorm"—all in real time.
Right now, only a handful of artists are testing it, but it hints at a future where anyone could create virtual worlds with just their imagination.
The AI can also remember where everything is
You can tweak the world as you explore—change the weather, add characters, or move objects around—and Genie 3 remembers where everything is.
While it still struggles with real-world geography and has limited playtime, multi-character interactions are still under development.
If all goes well, this tech could shake up gaming, education, and virtual reality by making immersive experiences way more accessible.