Apple bids adieu to Mac Pro, focuses on Mac Studio Technology Mar 27, 2026

The Mac Pro has been discontinued and is no longer available on Apple's website, according to 9to5Mac, its iconic high-end desktop that's been around since 2006.

Known for its "cheese grater" look, the Mac Pro was a favorite among pros for years, but Apple is now putting all eyes on the newer (and more affordable) Mac Studio.