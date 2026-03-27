Apple bids adieu to Mac Pro, focuses on Mac Studio
The Mac Pro has been discontinued and is no longer available on Apple's website, according to 9to5Mac, its iconic high-end desktop that's been around since 2006.
Known for its "cheese grater" look, the Mac Pro was a favorite among pros for years, but Apple is now putting all eyes on the newer (and more affordable) Mac Studio.
The end of an era
The Mac Pro lost steam after Apple moved to M-series chips and dropped support for GPU upgrades, making it less appealing to creative pros.
Now, with powerful M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips in the compact Mac Studio (plus Thunderbolt 5 tech), Apple is offering more speed and flexibility at a lower price.
For anyone needing serious performance without breaking the bank (or their back lugging a tower), the Mac Studio is now Apple's go-to machine.