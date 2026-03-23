Apple iPad with A18 chip set for H1 2026 launch
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch an updated version of its entry-level iPad in the first half of 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new model is expected to bring a major upgrade, moving from the A16 chip (on the iPhone 14 Pro series) to the more advanced A18 chip (the iPhone 16 lineup). This shift will make the device faster, improve efficiency, and enable support for Apple Intelligence capabilities.
Release schedule
New iPad expected to launch within iOS 26.4 cycle
According to Gurman, the updated iPad could arrive within the iOS 26.4 cycle, which runs until May. It may also be compatible with iOS 26.5, an upcoming update expected to enhance Siri with new Apple Intelligence features. Overall, the upgrade is set to deliver a noticeable performance boost while finally bringing Apple Intelligence to Apple's most affordable tablet, a feature that was previously missing from this product line.
Future prospects
Potential introduction of C1 modem and N1 networking chip
Along with the A18 chip, Apple may also introduce its in-house C1 modem and N1 networking chip to the budget iPad. However, these rumors are not very concrete at this stage. The main focus of this update remains on the chip upgrade which is expected to enhance performance and bring new capabilities to Apple's entry-level tablet.