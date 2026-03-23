The tablet will support Apple Intelligence

Apple iPad with A18 chip set for H1 2026 launch

By Akash Pandey 11:46 am Mar 23, 202611:46 am

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch an updated version of its entry-level iPad in the first half of 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new model is expected to bring a major upgrade, moving from the A16 chip (on the iPhone 14 Pro series) to the more advanced A18 chip (the iPhone 16 lineup). This shift will make the device faster, improve efficiency, and enable support for Apple Intelligence capabilities.