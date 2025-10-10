Apple doubles its bug bounty payout to $2 million

Other payouts have also jumped across the board

Payouts have jumped across the board: finding ways into iCloud or wireless proximity exploits that target any radio interface can now earn you $1 million.

One-click WebKit sandbox escapes score up to $300,000, and a full Gatekeeper bypass is worth $100,000.

Apple's also added Target Flags—making it easier (and faster) for researchers to prove their finds and get paid even before fixes roll out.