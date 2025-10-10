Microsoft promises transparency in cloud service suspensions for public sector Technology Oct 10, 2025

Microsoft just rolled out a fresh governance framework for India's public sector, promising to keep everyone in the loop if foreign governments order any service suspensions.

This comes after Microsoft had to cut cloud services to Nayara Energy earlier this year due to EU sanctions—a move that stirred up legal trouble in India.

Now, Microsoft says it'll fight to keep data accessible and customers informed, so surprises like that don't happen again.