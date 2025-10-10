Microsoft promises transparency in cloud service suspensions for public sector
Microsoft just rolled out a fresh governance framework for India's public sector, promising to keep everyone in the loop if foreign governments order any service suspensions.
This comes after Microsoft had to cut cloud services to Nayara Energy earlier this year due to EU sanctions—a move that stirred up legal trouble in India.
Now, Microsoft says it'll fight to keep data accessible and customers informed, so surprises like that don't happen again.
New customer council to give public sector clients a say
To back this up, Microsoft is launching a risk-based compliance system with clear escalation steps, plus a new customer council led by Puneet Chandok to give public sector clients a bigger say in tech and policy decisions.
These changes are meant to fit India's push for data sovereignty and digital independence.
Microsoft is all about supporting India's digital journey
With these updates, Microsoft wants to build trust and support India's digital growth—even when global politics get tricky.
Their transparency promises, plus cloud and AI partnerships tailored for India, are all about making sure data stays protected and accessible as the country goes more digital.