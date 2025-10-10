Best dishwashers to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is here with major discounts on dishwashers from LG, Bosch, IFB, and more.
These models are energy-efficient, run quietly, and come in sizes that work for both small and large kitchens.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen game, this is a solid chance to grab a stylish, practical appliance without breaking the bank.
IFB Neptune FX14 (₹45,990)
IFB's Neptune FX14 offers a powerful 70°C hot water wash for tough stains, plus steam drying and space for 14 place settings—great for bigger households.
Bosch's SMS66GI01I and SMS66GW01I include an Intensive Kadhai program for heavy-duty cleaning and Glass Protection to keep delicate items safe.
Faber's FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black stands out for its adjustable racks and multiple wash programs, making it easy to customize for your needs.