Best dishwashers to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival Technology Oct 10, 2025

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is here with major discounts on dishwashers from LG, Bosch, IFB, and more.

These models are energy-efficient, run quietly, and come in sizes that work for both small and large kitchens.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen game, this is a solid chance to grab a stylish, practical appliance without breaking the bank.