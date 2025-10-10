Next Article
WhatsApp beta now lets you add your Facebook profile link
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a new Android beta feature that lets you add your Facebook profile link right to your WhatsApp profile.
After rolling out Instagram links earlier, this is another step from Meta to connect its apps more closely.
For now, only a limited group of beta users can try it out as WhatsApp gradually rolls it out.
You can choose to verify your Facebook link
You can choose to verify your Facebook link through Accounts Centre (which adds a special icon), or just show the plain link—totally up to you.
Privacy settings let you decide who can view your Facebook link, whether it's all your contacts or just a select few.
This feature was first spotted in an earlier beta version, and it looks like WhatsApp is gearing up for a wider release soon.