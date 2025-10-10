Microsoft Copilot can now connect to your Gmail Technology Oct 10, 2025

Microsoft Copilot can now connect directly to Gmail, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Outlook, making it much easier to pull up your emails, docs, or contacts—all in one place.

If you're part of the Windows Insider program, you can set up these connections and simply ask Copilot for what you need, instead of digging through different apps.