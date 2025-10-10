Next Article
Microsoft Copilot can now connect to your Gmail
Microsoft Copilot can now connect directly to Gmail, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Outlook, making it much easier to pull up your emails, docs, or contacts—all in one place.
If you're part of the Windows Insider program, you can set up these connections and simply ask Copilot for what you need, instead of digging through different apps.
Create Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files right from chat
Copilot now lets you create Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or PDF files right from your chat—just type what you want and export it instantly.
These updates are rolling out to all Insider Channels via the Microsoft Store, aiming to save you time and make switching between apps a thing of the past.