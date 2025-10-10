OPPO Find X9 series to debut on October 16

What to expect from Find X9 series?

Running on ColorOS 16 (built on Android 16), the Find X9 series offers up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage.

You'll get some bold color choices: Chasing Red, Velvet Titanium, and Frosty White, plus an exclusive Fog Black for the standard model.

The Pro version stands out with a Hasselblad-tuned 200MP periscope camera for serious photography, and both phones pack custom cooling systems to keep things smooth during gaming or heavy use.