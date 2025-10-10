Next Article
OPPO Find X9 series to debut on October 16
Technology
OPPO is rolling out its Find X9 series in China on October 16, 2025, with an India launch set for November.
The lineup—announced at India Mobile Congress 2025—includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, both powered by MediaTek's fresh Dimensity 9500 chip.
What to expect from Find X9 series?
Running on ColorOS 16 (built on Android 16), the Find X9 series offers up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage.
You'll get some bold color choices: Chasing Red, Velvet Titanium, and Frosty White, plus an exclusive Fog Black for the standard model.
The Pro version stands out with a Hasselblad-tuned 200MP periscope camera for serious photography, and both phones pack custom cooling systems to keep things smooth during gaming or heavy use.