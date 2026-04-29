Apple expected to unveil iOS 27 bringing AI photo tools Technology Apr 29, 2026

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 on June 8, and it's all about AI this year.

The update introduces powerful new photo editing tools that let you enhance, expand, or totally reframe your photos in just a few taps.

Some features are still being polished for reliability, but the upgrade looks promising for anyone who loves tweaking their photos.