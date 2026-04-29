Apple expected to unveil iOS 27 bringing AI photo tools
Technology
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 on June 8, and it's all about AI this year.
The update introduces powerful new photo editing tools that let you enhance, expand, or totally reframe your photos in just a few taps.
Some features are still being polished for reliability, but the upgrade looks promising for anyone who loves tweaking their photos.
Apple Photos gets 'Apple Intelligence Tools'
The Photos app gets "Apple Intelligence Tools" like Extend (to make images bigger with generated content), Enhance (for automatic lighting and color fixes), and Reframe (to change your photo's perspective after you've taken it).
Plus, Siri is getting a big redesign, possibly even its own app, to make AI feel more natural across your device.